Tom Brady throws pick; Dolphins lead 6-0

AP

Tom Brady has thrown an interception in three consecutive games after throwing only two picks in the first 10 games. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who didn’t have an interception in his first 18 games, made his third interception in two weeks.

Brady went 0-for-2 with the interception on the Patriots’ first series as he tried to hit Brandin Cooks, who was blanketed by Howard.

The Dolphins have dominated the first quarter, outgaining the Patriots 103 yards to 2 yards, but lead only 6-0.

Miami has had drives stall at the New England 12 and 26.

Jay Cutler is off to a fast start, completing 7 of 10 passes for 72 yards.