Tyrod Taylor making progress, still day-to-day

AP

The Bills ended Sunday’s game with Joe Webb at quarterback and it’s going to be a few days before the team knows who will be available for their Week 15 game against the Dolphins.

Webb replaced Nathan Peterman in the second half of the team’s overtime win over the Colts and coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Monday that Peterman remains in the concussion protocol. Peterman was starting because Tyrod Taylor was inactive due to the knee injury that knocked him out of the team’s Week 13 loss to the Patriots.

Taylor was able to do some work at practice last week and McDermott said on Monday that the quarterback has made progress in his recovery. McDermott still deemed him day-to-day in terms of his availability for this week and reiterated that Taylor will start as long as he is healthy enough to play.

Webb completed 2-of-6 passes he tried in the snowy conditions at New Era Stadium on Sunday, including a 34-yarder to Deonte Thompson that set up the game-winning LeSean McCoy touchdown run. He last started a game in the Wild Card round of the 2012 playoffs when he stepped in for an injured Christian Ponder in a 24-10 loss to the Packers.