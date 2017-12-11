Vikings remain Case Keenum’s team

Posted by Charean Williams on December 11, 2017, 4:01 PM EST
Getty Images

It was a question a month ago when Teddy Bridgewater was returning, and the Vikings might not have realized exactly what they had going with Case Keenum. But after a loss to the Panthers on Sunday, coach Mike Zimmer was asked who would start at quarterback this week.

Zimmer would have made news had he said Bridgewater, but, of course, he didn’t.

Keenum remains the Vikings’ starter, Zimmer said Monday, via Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

While the team’s quarterback future remains unsettled, with Keenum and Bridgewater both scheduled to become free agents, the Vikings are Keenum’s team for the rest of this season.

Keenum has directed the Vikings to an 8-3 record, passing for 2,938 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s done more than anyone outside the building thought he could do or expected him to do.

If the Vikings can take care of business and wrap up what they need to wrap up by Week 17, which may or may not happen, then Bridgewater could return to action in the regular-season finale.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Vikings remain Case Keenum’s team

  2. There is no back-up QB in the League that could have accomplished what Keenum has done. He will be a starter somewhere else next year unless the Vikings realize what they have in that guy. Now, it’s back to the O-line shuffle. Hope the Starters heal up super quick—–

  3. Zimmer said this after week two Case was the QB but the negative local media tries to start a QB controversy. There isn’t one but week in week out they ask the stupid question.Who is the starting QB this week?They are determined to have their controversy. Shoddy work as usual by the Twin Cities media and no one from the area is surprised.Always negative there for the local teams.

  5. I was told I was supposed to root for the Vikings yesterday because the Panthers are one of the (many) teams just ahead of the Pack for a playoff spot…but I just could not do it!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!