Vikings remain Case Keenum’s team

Getty Images

It was a question a month ago when Teddy Bridgewater was returning, and the Vikings might not have realized exactly what they had going with Case Keenum. But after a loss to the Panthers on Sunday, coach Mike Zimmer was asked who would start at quarterback this week.

Zimmer would have made news had he said Bridgewater, but, of course, he didn’t.

Keenum remains the Vikings’ starter, Zimmer said Monday, via Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

While the team’s quarterback future remains unsettled, with Keenum and Bridgewater both scheduled to become free agents, the Vikings are Keenum’s team for the rest of this season.

Keenum has directed the Vikings to an 8-3 record, passing for 2,938 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s done more than anyone outside the building thought he could do or expected him to do.

If the Vikings can take care of business and wrap up what they need to wrap up by Week 17, which may or may not happen, then Bridgewater could return to action in the regular-season finale.