Xavien Howard gets second pick of Tom Brady; Dolphins score another TD

AP

Jay Cutler looks more like Tom Brady than Tom Brady does tonight.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who is shadowing Brandin Cooks, had his second interception of Brady. He also had two interceptions last week.

Brady has completed 12 of 18 passes for 94 yards with two interceptions and a 39.8 passer rating.

Cutler has completed 18 of 24 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns and a 131.1 passer rating.

Cutler’s second touchdown pass — a 25-yarder to Jakeem Grant — was a thing of beauty as the Dolphins took advantage of Howard’s pick. It gave the Dolphins a 20-10 lead.

Cutler also threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry in the first half.