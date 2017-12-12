49ers signing Max McCaffrey off Packers practice squad

Getty Images

The 49ers added someone General Manager John Lynch knows well.

At least, someone whose dad Lynch knows well.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the 49ers are signing wide receiver Max McCaffrey off the Packers practice squad.

McCaffrey’s the older brother of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.

The father and the 49ers G.M. were college teammates at Stanford.

Max McCaffrey has spent time with the Raiders, Packers and Saints as a practice squader, and was on the Jaguars active roster earlier this year. He has one NFL catch, for 4 yards.