A year after extreme DUI arrest, Michael Floyd says he’s a better person

Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Floyd was a member of the Cardinals on December 12 last year when he was arrested for extreme DUI after returning from a road trip.

Floyd was released a couple of days later and spent a brief spell with the Patriots before signing with the Vikings as a free agent this offseason. In the interim, Floyd was sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days of home confinement and Floyd reflected on the whole litany on the anniversary of his arrest.

“Looking back on the past year I have experienced both the highest highs and the lowest lows,” Floyd wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank the Patriots and the Vikings for taking chances on me and for everyone else who has helped me over this past year. A year after making the biggest mistake of my life, I can honestly say, I’m a better person from it all and hope to continue to do and be better.”

Floyd opened the year by serving a four-game suspension and has nine catches for 78 yards in nine games since being reinstated.