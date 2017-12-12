Aaron Rodgers is cleared to play

Getty Images

He’s back. Almost.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play. The quarterback posted the news on social media.

His return, on Sunday against the Panthers, will come nine weeks after he suffered a broken collarbone against the Vikings. It required 13 screws and a couple of plates to hold it in place.

“I’m happy to say I’ve been medically cleared to return,” Rodgers said.

The 7-6 Packers need help to make it to the playoffs. But with Rodgers present the Packers likely will be helping themselves, considerably.

“If Aaron didn’t get hurt we’d only have one loss right now, maybe two — and that’s stretching it with ‘maybe,'” Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels recently said on PFT Live.

Getting to the playoffs remains a “maybe” proposition for the Packers. If they get there, however, a Super Bowl berth is stronger than that.