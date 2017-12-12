Andy Reid: Marcus Peters “back in and ready to roll”

AP

The Chiefs snapped their four-game losing streak against the Raiders in Week 14 and they did it without the help of cornerback Marcus Peters.

Peters has had a rocky season on the field and the Chiefs didn’t seem to miss him against the Raiders. Cornerbacks Steven Nelson, Terrence Mitchell and Darrelle Revis held the Raiders in check while the Chiefs were building a 26-0 lead and the defense held late after the Raiders threatened to make it a game with 15 fourth quarter points.

While the unit played well, coach Andy Reid suggested that Peters will be right back in his old spot against the Chargers on Saturday.

“No. He’s back,” Reid said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “The suspension is over and now he’s back in and ready to roll. That’s the way I’m going to handle it and that’s the way he’ll handle it. For whatever wrong took place, he paid that price and now he’s back and I expect nothing but the best for him.”

Reid also declined to discuss whether an argument with a coach after the Week 13 loss to the Jets contributed to Peters’ suspension, which has generally been attributed to his leaving the field after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Reid said only that the team would “start from scratch” with Peters and they’ll hope that includes a return to the kind of performances that Peters put up in his first couple of seasons.