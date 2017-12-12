Bengals designate Jeff Driskel to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bengals designated Jeff Driskel to return from injured reserve. The team’s third-string quarterback broke the thumb and index finger on his throwing hand in the final preseason game, and the Bengals placed him on injured reserve Sept. 4.

Driskel’s return to practice Wednesday starts a three-week window during which he may practice with the team without being counted against the 53-player roster limit. The Bengals can add him to the roster at any time during the three-week period, though that seems unlikely with only three games remaining and Driskel unlikely to play.

The 49ers made Driskel a sixth-round pick in 2016. He joined the Bengals as a waiver acquisition in 2016, and he spent his entire rookie season on the Bengals’ 53-player roster. He did not play in a game.

Driskel played in all four of the Bengals’ preseason games this year, completing 14 of 21 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 106.1. He also had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.