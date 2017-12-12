Browns sign Geoff Gray, waive Tyrone Holmes, Bryce Treggs

Getty Images

The Browns signed offensive lineman Geoff Gray from the Jets’ practice squad. They waived defensive end Tyrone Holmes and wide receiver Bryce Treggs (pictured).

Gray is a rookie from Manitoba College in Canada. He originally signed with the Packers on May 5. Green Bay waived him Sept. 2, and Gray signed with the Jets’ practice squad the following day.

Cleveland signed Treggs from the Eagles’ practice squad Oct. 3, and he made five receptions for 79 yards in six games.

The Browns promoted Holmes from the practice squad when Emmanuel Ogbah went to injured reserve. In four games this season, Holmes has made three tackles.

Holmes, originally a sixth-round choice of the Jaguars in 2016, played in 11 games with the Browns last season.