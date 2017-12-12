Browns would pick first and sixth, which is nice

Getty Images

The Browns moved a step closer to securing the top pick in next year’s draft, and their second pick’s getting better too, with the Texans losing again.

New Browns General Manager John Dorsey has to enjoy the fact the Browns would be picking first and sixth in the 2018 NFL Draft, if the season ended today.

Although, a lot of people would be saying: “Why did the season end the Tuesday after Week 14?”

At 0-13, the Browns are close to locking up the top pick. The second spot is in the process of being secured by the 2-11 Giants, while the 3-10 Colts moved up to third.

The 49ers (3-10) lost a spot by winning and would pick fourth, followed by the Broncos (4-9), the Browns (owners of the 4-9 Texans’ pick), Bears (4-9), and Buccaneers (4-9) in the eighth slot.

The 5-8 Bengals would pick ninth, followed by the 5-8 Jets.

Draft ties are broken by strength of schedule, which gives these guys some math to do, as well as draft preparations.

There’s plenty of movement to come over the next three weeks. The 49ers’ current winning streak keeps changing the order, and that Thursday night classic between the Broncos and Colts will have big implications next April.