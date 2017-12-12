Bucs promote Hard Knocks star Riley Bullough, waive Deji Olatoye

Getty Images

The Bucs promoted linebacker Riley Bullough from the practice squad. They waived cornerback Deji Olatoye in a corresponding move.

As one of the players documented by HBO this summer, Bullough became a star on the Hard Knocks’ training camp series. Bullough did not make the roster, but the Bucs signed him to their practice squad, where he has remained all season.

Bullough was an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State.

Olatoye played in three games for the Bucs. He played 51 special teams snaps but no defensive snaps. He made the Falcons’ roster out of training camp and appeared in two games before Atlanta waived him in September.

Tampa Bay has had Olatoye on its roster in two different stints this season.

Olatoye made two tackles for the Falcons in the Super Bowl last February, getting 31 snaps on defense and six on special teams.