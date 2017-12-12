Cardinals sign Khalif Barnes

Getty Images

The Cardinals lost tackle Jared Veldheer for the rest of the season when he broke his ankle in Sunday’s victory over the Titans and they brought in a veteran on Tuesday to help fill out the offensive line for the final weeks of the year.

The team announced that they have signed tackle Khalif Barnes to the active roster. The 12-year veteran has been out of the league since being released by the Saints in early September.

Barnes bounced on and off the New Orleans roster last year without playing in any games, so his last regular season work came in 14 games for the Raiders in 2015. That was Barnes’ seventh season in Oakland and he began his career by spending four years with the Jaguars.

Veldheer joined fellow starting tackle D.J. Humphries and left guard Mike Iupati on injured reserve while right guard Earl Watford is dealing with an ankle injury. They also added offensive lineman Vinston Painter to the roster on Monday in order to boost the number of healthy bodies up front.