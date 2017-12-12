Chargers promote Isaac Rochell to take Andre Williams’ roster spot

Getty Images

The Chargers promoted defensive end Isaac Rochell from the practice squad. He will take the roster spot left vacant with running back Andre Williams‘ move to injured reserve.

Williams, the team’s third-string running back, broke a wrist on the final play of Sunday’s victory over Washington.

The Chargers made Rochell a seventh-round pick this year. He made the initial roster and played in the season opener. Rochell made one tackle in 15 defensive snaps. He also played 10 special-teams snaps.

Los Angeles waived him Sept. 13 and signed him to the practice squad.

The Chargers also announced they signed running back Russell Hansbrough to the practice squad.