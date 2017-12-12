Devin Hester officially announces his retirement

Getty Images

After playing for the Seahawks in their Divisional Round loss to the Falcons in last season’s playoffs, kick returner Devin Hester said he thought he was done with his playing career.

Hester didn’t get around to officially closed the door on returning until Tuesday, however. That’s when he posted a farewell to football on his Twitter account.

Hester opened with a joke about it being OK for the NFL to move kickoffs back to the 30-yard-line now that the best returner in recent memory has hung up the cleats and went on to thank the University of Miami and Bears fans for welcoming him. Hester also touched on his time with the Falcons, Ravens and Seahawks after he moved on from Chicago.

The letter ends with Hester saying he hopes to see everyone in Canton. His ability as a returner makes a strong case as Hester returned 14 punts, five kickoffs and a missed field goal for touchdowns in his career and added a kickoff return touchdown in the Super Bowl after the 2006 season. Those 20 return touchdowns are an NFL record as are his 14 punt return scores and Hester was a potent weapon who affected every game he played during the peak of his career.

That should earn him consideration from Hall of Fame voters when it comes time to render their verdict on his career and we wish Hester well in his future endeavors.