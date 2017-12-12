Digital evidence will be critical to NFL Network harassment lawsuit

Getty Images

The troubling allegations made by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor via an amended complaint filed Monday present, in many instances, something far more tangible than the he said/she said claims that often turn on who is believed, or not believed, by a judge or a jury. With allegations of texts, photos, and videos sent to Cantor, it will be easy to prove, or to disprove, that the materials were generated and sent.

The document, a copy of which has been obtained and posted by Deadspin.com, routinely cites and quotes tangible evidence that would have been digitally created and preserved.

For example, at paragraph 23(a), the amended complaint alleges that former NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger’s explicit text messages said that Cantor was “put on earth to pleasure me,” and that “watching you walk down the hall makes me crazy, your ass drives me insane.”

Paragraph 23(c) contends that current NFLN analyst Ike Taylor “sent [Cantor] sexually inappropriate pictures of himself, and a nude video while masturbating in the shower.”

Paragraph 23(f) alleges that former NFLN analyst Donovan McNabb sent sexually inappropriate comments via text. (The quotes in the amended complaint are very graphic, and they won’t be repeated here.)

Paragraph 23(g) claims that current NFLN analyst Heath Evans sent nude pictures of himself to Cantor “on at least two separate occasions.”

Other allegations related to things said and/or conduct occurring via direct interactions with Cantor. Specific claims of this type are made regarding Weinberger, Evans, Taylor, current NFLN analyst Marshall Faulk, former NFLN analyst Eric Davis, former NFLN analyst Warren Sapp, and NFLN talent coordinator Marc Watts.

Again, many of the specific accusations are graphic. Apart from the allegedly sexual words and deeds, Cantor claims that she worked in the men’s restroom, that Sapp came in while she was preparing clothes, that he urinated in front of her, and that when she “screamed at him to get out” Sapp said, “Sorry mama, but your office shouldn’t be our sh-tter.”

This lawsuit could drag the entire operation into the “sh-tter,” creating an enormous embarrassment for Big Shield. Even if the league can prove that Cantor was a willing participant in the banter and behavior, the league necessarily will be admitting that a toxic, sexualized atmosphere exists at the NFL-owned media operation. And that won’t be good for anybody.