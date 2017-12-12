Eagles place Carson Wentz on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Eagles made the move official Tuesday, placing quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve.

Wentz tore the ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s victory over the Rams. He did not tear any other ligaments.

In a video posted on social media Monday night, Wentz vowed to help backup Nick Foles and remain around the team despite the injury.

“I think Carson will be a huge support,” offensive coordinator Frank Reich said Tuesday, via quotes distributed by the team. “I mean, first of all, I can’t even tell you the kind of support Nick was for Carson, and I’m sure Nick will still be that kind of support for Carson going through what he’s going through.

“That room cannot, from a chemistry standpoint and from a character standpoint, it can’t get any better. That room is the best room. So Carson will add into that. Obviously I don’t know the timetable and all the injury stuff and when it’s safe for him to be out there and not be out there. That’s stuff the doctors and Coach [Doug Pederson] can figure out. But as far as the meeting room, just getting to know Carson the way we all know him, he’ll help. He’s a guy who has a lot of ideas, and he’s very engaged like that, as is Nick. So I think Carson will have the maturity to understand, hey, Nick’s running the show right now, so just be there to support him in whatever way he can.”