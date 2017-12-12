Eagles sign Bryan Braman

Getty Images

The Eagles filled Carson Wentz‘s roster spot, signing special teams player Bryan Braman, according to Braman’s agent, Sean Stellato.

Braman, 30, worked out for the team Tuesday.

Braman, who also plays linebacker, originally signed with the Texans in 2011 out of West Texas A&M. He spent three seasons in Houston before signing with the Eagles.

In three seasons with the Eagles, Braham became a core special teams player. He signed with the Saints in free agency this offseason, but the Saints waived him with an injury settlement. Braham has waited for an opportunity since.