Former NFLN employees named in lawsuit suspended by current employers

The three current NFL Network analysts who were promptly suspended by the league after a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment aren’t alone in the temporary derailment of their employment; three others who previously worked for NFLN have been suspended by their current employers.

Via Kevin Draper of the New York Times, ESPN has suspended Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis from their ESPN Radio shows.

“We are investigating and McNabb and Davis will not appear on our networks as that investigation proceeds,” an ESPN spokesman told Draper.

Davis also appears on FS1; FOX Sports has not commented on his status with the network.

Also, former NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger has been suspended by the Bill Simmons Media Group, where Weinberger serves as president.

“These are very serious and disturbing allegations that we were made aware of today,” a spokesman for the Bill Simmons Media Group told Draper. “We are placing Eric on leave indefinitely until we have a better understanding of what transpired during his time at the NFL, and we will conduct our own internal investigation.”

None of the three named above — nor currently suspended NFLN analysts Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans, and Ike Taylor — have issued a statement or made a comment or denied in any way the allegations made against them.