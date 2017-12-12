Former NFLN employees named in lawsuit suspended by current employers

Posted by Mike Florio on December 12, 2017, 2:27 PM EST
Getty Images

The three current NFL Network analysts who were promptly suspended by the league after a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment aren’t alone in the temporary derailment of their employment; three others who previously worked for NFLN have been suspended by their current employers.

Via Kevin Draper of the New York Times, ESPN has suspended Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis from their ESPN Radio shows.

“We are investigating and McNabb and Davis will not appear on our networks as that investigation proceeds,” an ESPN spokesman told Draper.

Davis also appears on FS1; FOX Sports has not commented on his status with the network.

Also, former NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger has been suspended by the Bill Simmons Media Group, where Weinberger serves as president.

“These are very serious and disturbing allegations that we were made aware of today,” a spokesman for the Bill Simmons Media Group told Draper. “We are placing Eric on leave indefinitely until we have a better understanding of what transpired during his time at the NFL, and we will conduct our own internal investigation.”

None of the three named above — nor currently suspended NFLN analysts Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans, and Ike Taylor — have issued a statement or made a comment or denied in any way the allegations made against them.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Former NFLN employees named in lawsuit suspended by current employers

  1. It is unfortunate that so many commenters were defending these guys in the earlier story. A lot of you people haven’t evolved from the Mad Men era. No doubt your mothers and daughters are proud of you.

  2. This case seems kind of weird that everything happened to just her but I don’t know any of these guys even if I like them as athletes, so can’t really say much. However since it’s the sports world I’m skeptical after the thing with Brett Favre, after the friend of the lady basically ousted her for lying saying that she was actually talking to Favre on the side. With that being said though it’s a wait and see.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!