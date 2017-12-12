Giants sign Hunter Sharp, Damien Mama

Getty Images

The Giants added two players from the practice squads of other teams, signing wide receiver Hunter Sharp from the Broncos and offensive lineman Damien Mama from the Chiefs. Both are eligible to play Sunday against the Eagles.

Sharp played in one game for the Broncos this season. He did not have a reception in an Oct. 22 game against the Chargers, but he did return five punts for 55 yards.

He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Eagles in 2016. The Eagles released him Aug. 24, 2016, and the Broncos signed Sharp to their practice squad Dec. 28 and to their active roster Jan. 2.

The Broncos waived him Sept. 2 and signed him to the practice squad the following day. He was promoted to the active roster Oct. 18, released again 10 days later and re-signed to the practice squad Nov. 1.

Mama has not played in a regular-season game. He joined the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie on May 6. Kansas City waived him Sept. 2 and the next day signed him to the practice squad, where he spent the first 14 weeks of the season.



The Giants also announced the practice squad signings of tight end Ryan O’Malley and defensive back Tim Scott.

