Hue Jackson would prefer Josh Gordon not engage in Twitter fights

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was out of the game for three years before returning to the lineup in Week 13, but it hasn’t taken him long to get up to speed on the field.

Or off of it. Gordon has made big plays in each of his two games with the Browns and he’s also shown he’s able to slide right into a social media slap fight. Gordon took a swipe at cornerback Damarious Randall by writing Randall couldn’t cover his jock and Randall poked back by writing that Gordon “must be on that s— again.”

Gordon also said he was at a disadvantage due to the team around him and coach Hue Jackson would prefer that Gordon keep all his commentary off the feed in the future.

“I would hope that we wouldn’t [do that],” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “I want us to do our talking on the field with our play. That’s where the focus needs to be. because that’s what it’s going to take to get us to winning. Talking isn’t going to do anything. I’m sure the emotions are high. We were close to having an opportunity. We didn’t finish. He didn’t really make a huge catch in the second half, so I think all of that stuff fuels into it, but I would advise our players let’s not get caught up in social media and going bantering back and forth. Let’s just continue to play and become as good as we can over these next three weeks.”

Jackson said that he thought Gordon was interfered with by Packers safety Josh Jones near the end zone at the end of the first half, but didn’t say if he thought Gordon was held by Randall on DeShone Kizer‘s fateful overtime interception. Gordon was the primary option on that play, leaving Kizer to improvise once Randall swarmed the receiver and that turned out poorly as a heave under pressure was picked off by Jones.