Jack Cichy declares for draft instead of taking medical redshirt

Getty Images

Linebacker Jack Cichy was not part of the University of Wisconsin’s run to the Big Ten championship game this season because he tore his ACL before the start of the season.

That left Cichy eligible for a medical redshirt that would allow him to return to Madison in 2018, but he’s opted to go another way. Cichy announced in a piece for The Players Tribune that he will throw his name in the hat for the NFL Draft instead.

“At the end of the day, whatever comes next for me, I mainly just want to make Wisconsin proud,” Cichy wrote. “I want to be the next guy people point to as someone who came to Madison as an unknown, worked his tail off and then became a mainstay in the NFL. I want to be like Jim Leonhard and J.J. [Watt] and so many other guys who came here with a far-fetched dream and then … achieved greatness. I want to uphold that legacy.”

Cichy also missed time in 2016 with a torn pectoral muscle, but was a productive inside linebacker during his time with the Badgers and looked like a mid-round pick before his knee injury. That may still be where he comes off the board, although any projections before workouts to see how he’s recovered are obviously premature.