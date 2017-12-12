Jaguars defense seeks to make history

Getty Images

The Jaguars lead the league in scoring defense, allowing only 15.5 points per game. They lead in sacks, with 47. They lead in takeaways, with 30.

That has them on pace to do something that neither the 1985 Bears nor the 2000 Ravens did: Lead the NFL in scoring defense, sacks and takeaways in the same season.

Since the 1970 merger, no team has finished a season leading the league in all three categories, according to the NFL.

Jacksonville leads in almost every defensive category. It ranks second to Denver in yards allowed.