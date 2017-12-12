Jerry Jones won’t be withdrawing resolution to delay Goodell deal

Getty Images

Roger Goodell’s deal is done, but Jerry Jones isn’t done with his effort to block it.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas during his weekly Tuesday appearance that the resolution to delay Goodell’s contract by six months is “still in place.” That admission came after Jones said he’s not going to discuss the situation.

“I’m not going to get into that because that’s why we have the meetings so that we can discuss issues of the time,” Jones said. “I’m really looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity to, as we all hope this time of year, I’ll assure you all of the owners around the NFL aren’t bailing out because they need a trip into town. They’re here because it’s important business and we’ll be able to get some very meaningful things done. In the long haul, we’ll really get some meaningful things done as and because of what we’ve been doing over the last few months.”

Jones may not be happy with all of the business that’s discussed. As one league source recently explained it to PFT, the owners-only meeting is expected to include plenty of frank discussion about the manner in which the Goodell deal was negotiated, and regarding the efforts of Jones to torpedo the contract by taking the dirty laundry public — and by (as some believe) instigating Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter to take aim at Goodell during an earnings call.

If Jones believes he’s being attacked, he could decide to go on the offensive, again. And he could still decide (in theory) to pursue litigation, if he feels like he has been unable to achieve any of his objectives by delaying the extension.

The prevailing view within league circles continues to be that Jones will emerge from Wednesday’s meeting declaring victory in some way. Since he’s never been particularly clear on what he wants, it will be easy for him to claim that he got it.