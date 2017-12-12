Jets place Josh McCown on injured reserve, promote Akeem Judd

Getty Images

The Jets placed quarterback Josh McCown on injured reserve. They promoted running back Akeem Judd from the practice squad to take his roster spot.

McCown, 38, broke his left hand in Sunday’s game and faces an uncertain future.

Akeem, 25, has never played a regular-season game.

The Jets signed him to their practice squad Oct. 24 after the Titans released him. The Ole Miss product originally joined the Titans as a 2017 undrafted free agent and spent the preseason in Tennessee before injuring his thumb.

In 24 games at Ole Miss, Akeem ran for 1,251 yards and nine touchdowns.