Joe Haden will practice this week

The Steelers may not have to wait until Christmas to find some cornerback help under the tree.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Joe Haden will return to practice this week. Haden has missed the last four games after fracturing his fibula in a Week 10 victory over the Colts.

Returning to practice is just the first step for Haden as Tomlin said the team would see how he does before making any decisions about putting him in the lineup against the Patriots this weekend.

Coty Sensabaugh saw almost all of the snaps in place of Haden during his first two weeks out of the lineup with rookie Cameron Sutton working into the lineup after his own return from injury in the last two games. The Steelers have won all four of the games, but will surely prefer to have a full complement of options as they try to finish their push for the top seed in the AFC playoffs.