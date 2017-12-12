Mike Tomlin turning up the heat on Patriots-Steelers

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin never backed away from hyping up their game with the Patriots.

If anything, he’s fanning the flames now.

Tomlin was embracing the build-up Tuesday, which is probably appropriate since he started it.

“It’s good to be in the kitchen. The kitchen’s in Pittsburgh, PA, this week in the National Football League, and at Heinz Field,” Tomlin said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “That’s where you want to be in the middle of December. We don’t take it for granted.”

The Steelers coach has been talking up this matchup for three weeks, so it’s hard to turn away from the chatter now.

The Steelers (11-2) can take a big step toward home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs with a win, but so can the Patriots (10-3). And while many coaches strive to make things as boring as possible before big games, Tomlin said he wasn’t going to shield his players from it, saying: “Man, I love it.”

“It’s good to be in big games. It’s better to be in big games than ones nobody’s watching,” Tomlin said. “We better be appreciative of this spot and not resistant in any way, but embrace it. This is what we’ve been fighting for since March, to be in these types of games against these types of people. Why would you fight that? It’s an awesome thing.”

It’s an interesting strategy, and frankly, one we wish more coaches would adopt. It beats chopping wood and controlling what you can control.