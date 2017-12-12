New England has a Miami problem

Getty Images

Coach Bill Belichick may not want to admit it, but his team currently has a Miami problem. How else can the team’s 1-4 record over the past five years in South Florida be explained?

“Every game is its own game, OK?” Belichick said when asked about why his team struggles on the road against the Dolphins. “I don’t think what happened five years ago has anything to do with tonight.”

Baloney. While the Dolphins have undergone dramatic changes over the past half-decade, the Patriots have the same head coach and quarterback, along with plenty of other key pieces that were common to teams that chronically can’t win in Miami.

So what’s the issue? Former NFL quarterback (and a Patriots coaching assistant in 2012, when the Patriots lost in Miami) Chris Simms explained on Tuesday’s PFT Live that a business trip to Miami can feel like a vacation, getting players out of the mindset necessary to focusing fully and completely on what it will take to win the game.

As it relates specifically to Monday night — and despite Belichick’s “give me a break” response to Tom Curran’s question on this topic — it’s possible that the Patriots were indeed looking past the Dolphins and toward the Steelers. The Patriots have now seen the Steelers play in four straight stand-alone, prime-time games (Thursday night vs. Titans, Sunday night vs. Packers, Monday night at Bengals, Sunday night vs. Ravens), and the Patriots have seen the Steelers escape from three of those games with narrow wins, despite the inferiority of the opposition.

After seeing the Steelers’ latest last-minute win on Sunday night over the Ravens, the Patriots may have become determined to show the Steelers what happens when an elite opponent comes to town — and the Patriots may have forgotten that the Dolphins needed to be taken care of before returning home to New England and heading to Pittsburgh.