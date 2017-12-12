Nick Foles: Nothing’s going to change with the offense

Getty Images

The Eagles are getting ready for life without Carson Wentz at quarterback and the word from coach Doug Pederson on Monday was that the team wasn’t going to be making any radical changes to the offense now that Nick Foles will be running the show.

That was the same message that Foles sent when he held his own press conference on Tuesday with an addendum that he’s not going to change his own approach either.

“We’re going to run this offense,” Foles said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Nothing is going to change. … I’ve always been a gunslinger, just let it rip. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to play loose, count on the guys, lead this team. There’s no other place I’d rather be. That’s why I came back here.”

Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich had one of the greatest days in the annals of backup quarterbacks when he led the Bills from 35-3 down to a 41-38 win over the Oilers in a 1993 playoff game. He said Tuesday that one thing Foles has over him is that Foles has more experience as a starter, including a trip to the Pro Bowl that ended with Foles hoisting the MVP trophy.

This is a very different set of circumstances than an exhibition game, but the Eagles will be hoping that the moment doesn’t wind up being too much for Foles.