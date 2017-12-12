Nick Foles: Nothing’s going to change with the offense

Posted by Josh Alper on December 12, 2017, 3:03 PM EST
The Eagles are getting ready for life without Carson Wentz at quarterback and the word from coach Doug Pederson on Monday was that the team wasn’t going to be making any radical changes to the offense now that Nick Foles will be running the show.

That was the same message that Foles sent when he held his own press conference on Tuesday with an addendum that he’s not going to change his own approach either.

“We’re going to run this offense,” Foles said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Nothing is going to change. … I’ve always been a gunslinger, just let it rip. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to play loose, count on the guys, lead this team. There’s no other place I’d rather be. That’s why I came back here.”

Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich had one of the greatest days in the annals of backup quarterbacks when he led the Bills from 35-3 down to a 41-38 win over the Oilers in a 1993 playoff game. He said Tuesday that one thing Foles has over him is that Foles has more experience as a starter, including a trip to the Pro Bowl that ended with Foles hoisting the MVP trophy.

This is a very different set of circumstances than an exhibition game, but the Eagles will be hoping that the moment doesn’t wind up being too much for Foles.

"Nick Foles: Nothing's going to change with the offense

  2. foles vs wentz

    1. mobility. wentz is much better
    2. arm. foles is as good as or maybe even better
    3. handing off. foles is actually better. he is smooth. wentz seems to lunge
    4. leadership. wentz is better and a great motivator of teammates

    the game plan WILL change. read option will be eliminated. more draws and screens to keep a pass rush frenzied defense honest. minimal or no 7 step drops as it takes time and foles is unable to buy addl time with his feet.

  3. eagles blow out jints. then beat oak xmas nite. clinch 1st seed. dall gm becomes meaningless. pederson rests various guys vs dall. question though. rest foles to avoid injury or play him part of gm for more reps ?

  4. It’s kind of interesting that the Vikings tried to sign Foles in 2016 before he signed with the Chiefs. If they had succeeded, they would not have traded with the Eagles for Sam Bradford after Bridgewater went down.

    The Vikings had interest in Foles again this offseason before they signed Case Keenum. Now it could be Keenum against Foles for a shot at the Super Bowl.

  7. So, if nothing changes and the offense rolls on without missing a beat, does that mean the Eagles are more about the system and not Wentz??? The media has been all over Wentz proclaiming him the next Tom Brady and the MVP of this season. So if the media is right, then shouldnt the Eagles offense take a pretty major step back with him out? If they dont, whats the narrative then?

  11. Actually something has already changed, you aren’t as good as Wentz. if you were, you would have been starting somewhere instead of riding the bench in Philly.

  13. Oh there will be a huge difference. No MVP candidate playing QB!! It will have a major impact on many levels. Coachspeak says otherwise, but reality says everyone has to step up their game A LOT or things will go south. Easy schedule should net them 2 more wins before playoffs.

