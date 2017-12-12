Patriots’ loss opens the door to the Jaguars earning a bye week

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 12, 2017, 10:02 AM EST
The biggest beneficiary of the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins on Monday night may turn out to be the Jaguars.

It’s long been assumed that the Steelers and Patriots would own the two AFC first-round byes. The two teams meet on Sunday, with the winner the favorite to earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

But now that the Patriots have fallen to 10-3, they’re just a game ahead of the 9-4 Jaguars. If the Patriots lose to the Steelers they can finish no better than 12-4. If the Jaguars win out, they will also be 12-4. And the Jaguars would win the tiebreaker based on a better conference record.

The Jaguars also own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers, so they’re not out of the race for home-field advantage just yet.

Bottom line: The AFC is not the two-team race some have made it out to be. The Jacksonville Jaguars — yes, the Jacksonville Jaguars — are Super Bowl contenders.

  4. I think it would be spectacular if the jaguars won the super bowl….

    they have to be “the shield’s” worst nightmare at this point. honestly, how much money can they make selling jags super bowl merchandise?

    It won’t happen, but it would be hilarious.

  5. The jags look tough, but I just can’t pick Bortles over TB, Ben, Rivers…heck even Alex Smith in the playoffs

    Jaguars remaining schedule:

    Houston
    @49ers
    @Tennessee
    Patriots remaining schedule:

    @Pittsburgh
    Buffalo
    Jets

    Both teams should be favored in all six games. However, there’s a few trap games left.
  8. Lol. Funny. The Jags aren’t even gonna win their division. They’ll get blasted by the titans like they did earlier in the season. I think you forgot, Tennessee control they’re own destiny, they win out, they win the division.

  9. Jags may get a bye but they are not “super bowl contenders” based purely on who is under center for them.

  11. rageviral says:

    December 12, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Lol. Funny. The Jags aren’t even gonna win their division. They’ll get blasted by the titans like they did earlier in the season. I think you forgot, Tennessee control they’re own destiny, they win out, they win the division.

    I think you forgot you have Marcus Mariota at QB.

    10 TDs

    14 INTs

  16. I think you forgot you have Marcus Mariota at QB.

    10 TDs

    14 INTs

    I think you forgot the Jags have Bortles. You don’t need his stats to know he sucks. Besides, tennessee only needs a half good performance against them. Just give the ball to Henry and he’ll stiff arm his way through their whole defense. Ramsey is already shaking at the prospect of meeting him one on one again.

  17. I think we can safely count the Jags out of getting the #1 seed:

    If the Pats beat the Steelers then the Jags would need the pats to lose to either the bills or jets AND the Steelers to lose to either the Texans or Browns

    If the Steelers beat the pats the Jags would need the Steelers to lose to BOTh the Texans and Browns.

    And in both cases they need to win their last 3 games.

  18. rageviral says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Lol. Funny. The Jags aren’t even gonna win their division. They’ll get blasted by the titans like they did earlier in the season. I think you forgot, Tennessee control they’re own destiny, they win out, they win the division.
    I’m a Titans fan, and you are insane. The Titans aren’t blasting anyone, especially not teams with good defenses. Week 2 is completely different than Week 17. The Titans have lost all motivation and ability to win, and the Jaguars are on fire.

  20. Tom Coughlin has done a fantastic job turning that franchise around. Giants made a huge mistake letting him go.

  21. rageviral says:

    December 12, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I think you forgot you have Marcus Mariota at QB.

    10 TDs

    14 INTs

    “I think you forgot the Jags have Bortles. You don’t need his stats to know he sucks. Besides, tennessee only needs a half good performance against them. Just give the ball to Henry and he’ll stiff arm his way through their whole defense. Ramsey is already shaking at the prospect of meeting him one on one again.””

    The great thing is, we’ll find out wont we. And Ramsey aint scared of anyone I can assure you.

  22. The jags look tough, but I just can’t pick Bortles over TB, Ben, Rivers…heck even Alex Smith in the playoffs
    I guess that I don’t need to remind you that two seasons ago the Broncos won a SB with a QB that couldn’t throw the ball more than 10 yards without risking an interception. Compared to that Bortles is a solid QB. If the road to the SB doesn’t go through Foxborough then the Patriots will have a difficult time. Lately all the trips to the SB by New England have gone through their home field.

