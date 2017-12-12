Patriots signing Kenny Britt

Posted by Josh Alper on December 12, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
Getty Images

Wide receiver Kenny Britt cleared waivers after being dropped by the Browns, which left him eligible to sign with any team as a free agent.

He decided to sign with a team coached by a former Browns coach who went on to far better things after being fired in Cleveland. Shortly after Field Yates of ESPN reported that Britt was close to signing with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Britt has agreed to a two-year deal in New England.

The move would fit in a long tradition of the Patriots taking on veterans who have been discarded by other teams, even if their stay turns out to be brief once the team decides that they aren’t a good fit for the organization. Britt also went to Rutgers, which has been a popular starting spot for future Patriots in past years.

That could certainly turn out to be the case with Britt. He was a total flop for the Browns after signing a four-year deal with Cleveland in the offseason and he had plenty of other ups and downs over the course of his time with the Titans and Rams.

The ups have been pretty good, though, and Britt could get a chance to provide a few in high-profile spots if the Patriots like what they see once he’s on the field.

 

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Patriots signing Kenny Britt

  6. Didn’t the Browns cut him for freelancing and not doing what he was supposed to on the field? That’s not the Patriot way.

  9. Good. From what I’ve read Phillip Dorsett is working hard, practicing hard, putting in the effort. Just hasn’t made the impact. Maybe he’ll do better come next year or maybe the Britt signing is to battle with PD for one roster spot. We’ll see soon enough.

  10. LyinRogerMustGo says:
    December 12, 2017 at 4:22 pm
    Interesting signing! 🙂

    On the other hand… bad sign about Mitchell? Hmmm…

    1 0 Rate This

    ——————

    Probably. Or, Brady has told BB to fire Dorsett.

    Honestly, I don’t love it, but it can’t hurt. This is Michael Floyd Part II, but I am hoping this means Vince Valentine is ready to come back, if Mitchell is not.

    Britt is bg and fast with athleticism, but he’s the definition of a one trick pony.

  11. gusrandall says:
    December 12, 2017 at 4:21 pm
    Didn’t the Browns cut him for freelancing and not doing what he was supposed to on the field? That’s not the Patriot way.

    2 0 Rate This

    —————-

    That’s the beauty of what BB has laid out in NE…Britt can save his career like Michale Floyd maybe just did, or he can be cut with a confirmed bad reputation, and his career is over.

    If BB cuts you after giving you every opp. to fit in there, you’re really done.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!