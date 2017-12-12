Patriots signing Kenny Britt

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kenny Britt cleared waivers after being dropped by the Browns, which left him eligible to sign with any team as a free agent.

He decided to sign with a team coached by a former Browns coach who went on to far better things after being fired in Cleveland. Shortly after Field Yates of ESPN reported that Britt was close to signing with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Britt has agreed to a two-year deal in New England.

The move would fit in a long tradition of the Patriots taking on veterans who have been discarded by other teams, even if their stay turns out to be brief once the team decides that they aren’t a good fit for the organization. Britt also went to Rutgers, which has been a popular starting spot for future Patriots in past years.

That could certainly turn out to be the case with Britt. He was a total flop for the Browns after signing a four-year deal with Cleveland in the offseason and he had plenty of other ups and downs over the course of his time with the Titans and Rams.

The ups have been pretty good, though, and Britt could get a chance to provide a few in high-profile spots if the Patriots like what they see once he’s on the field.