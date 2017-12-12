Rams getting some guys healthy in time for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks will be limping into this week’s game with the Rams.

And even though Los Angeles lost cornerback Kayvon Webster to a torn Achilles Sunday, they’re expecting to have a number of other players back on the field.

Via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com, Rams coach Sean McVay said that wide receiver Robert Woods and outside linebacker Connor Barwin are expected back in the lineup after missing games, and tackles Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein should return after they had to leave Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Also, cornerback Trumaine Johnson is not in the concussion protocol, after being evaluated for a head injury during the game. They kept him out with what they termed a stinger.

Whitworth and Havenstein left the game with knee injuries, though Whitworth returned later in the game. McVay called the media reports on the pair of them “very positive.”

Woods has missed three weeks with shoulder problems, and Barwin had surgery to repair a broken bone in his forearm and missed two games.

With the Seahawks possibly missing two more defensive stars for the game, that’s good news for the Rams as they try to bounce back from their loss to the Eagles.