Report: 2018 salary cap projects somewhere between $174.2 million and $178.1 million

NFL teams saw projections for the 2018 salary cap during the league meetings Tuesday.

The NFL projects the cap to fall somewhere between $174.2 million and $178.1 million for next year, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The league will reveal the exact number before free agency begins in the spring.

It will mark the fourth consecutive year the salary cap has increased.

This year’s salary cap is $167 million.

Kirk Cousins, Drew Brees, Case Keenum, Jimmy Garoppolo, Trumaine Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, Jimmy Graham and Sam Bradford are among the players scheduled to become free agents.