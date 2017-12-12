Roberto Aguayo cut from Panthers’ practice squad

Getty Images

Roberto Aguayo is once again out of work.

Aguayo, the kicker who was a major bust as a second-round pick of the Buccaneers last year, was cut from the Panthers’ practice squad today.

The Panthers represented a second chance for the 23-year-old Aguayo after he was a disaster as a rookie for the Buccaneers. It remains to be seen whether he gets a third chance.

Carolina also released running back Jalen Simmons from the practice squad and added tight end Kent Taylor and wide receiver Rasheed Bailey to the practice squad.