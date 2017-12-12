Ron Leary won’t require back surgery

Getty Images

The Broncos placed starting right guard Ron Leary on injured reserve, but he won’t need back surgery, coach Vance Joesph said Tuesday.

“Ron Leary needs rest and rehab right now,” Joseph said. “Just smart for both parties involved.”

Leary missed the past two games, with Connor McGovern replacing him.

Leary’s absence will allow the Broncos to get a long look at McGovern, a fifth-round pick in 2016. The Broncos could move Leary to left guard next season, with McGovern starting at right guard.

Leary, who played left guard with the Cowboys, signed a four-year, $36 million deal with Denver in the offseason.