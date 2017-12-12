Saints sign George Johnson, cut Bryce Harris

Getty Images

The Saints signed defensive end George Johnson on Tuesday, via Field Yates of ESPN. They cut offensive tackle Bryce Harris in a corresponding move.

Johnson, 30, has played for three teams since making his first appearance in 2011. He has played in 20 games with Tampa Bay, 20 games with Detroit and two games with Minnesota.

He has 61 tackles and six sacks in his career.

Johnson missed last season with a torn ACL, but he played four games with the Lions this season.

Harris, 28, has played in three games this season and 37 in his career. He also has spent time with the Falcons, Jaguars and Dolphins.