Seahawks promote Garrison Smith, waive Rodney Coe

Getty Images

The Seahawks promoted defensive tackle Garrison Smith off the practice squad Tuesday. They waived defensive tackle Rodney Coe in a corresponding move.

Two weeks ago, the Seahawks waived Smith to make room for Coe.

Smith, who went undrafted out of Georgia in 2014, has appeared in six games for the Seahawks this season. He has made five tackles. Before joining Seattle in 2016, Smith spent time with Miami, New Orleans and San Francisco.

Coe spent most of the season on Seattle’s practice squad. In his two games on the 53-player roster, Smith was inactive for the team’s Week 13 game against Philadelphia and then played two snaps against the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Seahawks also made a change to the practice squad, signing fullback Jalston Fowler and releasing cornerback Trovon Reed.