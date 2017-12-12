Status in doubt for Seahawks’ linebackers Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright

Getty Images

A Seahawks defense already missing three starters on defense for the rest of the season could be without both starting linebackers for next Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright each left Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter. Wagner aggravated a hamstring string while being blocked by Jaguars center Brandon Linder early in the quarter. Wright sustained a concussion while being blocked by fullback Tommy Bohanon.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday they wouldn’t know the status of either player until late in the week. He expects Wagner to be a game-time decision at best. Wright had a “good day” on Monday, which gives him hope Wright will clear protocol in time to play against Los Angeles.

Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril are already out for the season due to injuries. Going into what is close to a must-win game against the Rams down five defensive starters would be a serious blow.