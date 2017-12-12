Steelers put Ryan Shazier on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Steelers knew Ryan Shazier wasn’t going to play again this year, but they waited to do the paperwork.

The team announced the linebacker was being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, after he had surgery last week following a spinal injury.

“Unfortunately Ryan will not be able to contribute on the field during the remainder of this season,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “However, even off the field Ryan will continue to be one of our team leaders. We know his spirit and positive outlook will help him to continue in his recovery, as well as serve as an inspiration to our team.”

His emotional presence was obvious Sunday night against the Ravens, with a number of players wearing his number 50 on undershirts, and James Harrison warming up shirtless in his honor. Players also talked to him via FaceTime after the game and gave him a game ball.

“I’m glad we could get the win for Shay,” said Ben Roethlisberger after the game. “It was really tough. I went and saw Shay (last) Thursday after practice. Guys are starting to go visit him. When you walk in and see him and give him a hug, it makes you breathe a little easier. We love our brother and we are glad we got this win for him.”

The Steelers have said little about Shazier’s condition since the injury, other than that he was in good spirits.