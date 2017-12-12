Steve Spagnuolo “disappointed” Eli Apple was tweeting during game

Getty Images

The Giants kept cornerback Eli Apple out of the lineup for their loss to the Cowboys and that left Apple plenty of time to play on social media while his teammates were losing 30-10 at home.

Apple replied to someone wondering why he wasn’t playing by tweeting “I’m too healthy” and retweeted an Ohio State fan site celebrating Cowboys running back Rod Smith‘s touchdown before adding he’ll “always be a Buckeye” to someone wondering about the positive notice for an opponent. On Monday, Giants interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said he wasn’t happy about Apple’s in-game tweeting.

“I had a conversation with Eli about that. I was disappointed,” Spagnuolo said, via ESPN.com. “I told him I was disappointed. We’ll decide exactly what we do with it. He apologized. We move on from that.”

Some may wonder if the Giants may consider moving on from Apple. The 2016 first-round pick hasn’t played all that well this year amid disagreements with coaches and a report that he came close to walking out on the team after having his effort questioned earlier this year. He’s also dealt with a variety of injuries, including a hip injury that Spagnuolo said was the reason why he didn’t practice enough to play last week.

Apple has now missed the last four games, but Spagnuolo said the plan is for him to play against the Eagles this weekend. That would give Apple a chance to end a down year on a better note.