Su’a Cravens receives clearance to return to football

Getty Images

Washington’s lost season began with the unexpected loss of safety Su'a Cravens, who left the team unexpectedly and who later was placed on the non-football illness/injury list. Come 2018, Washington will get Cravens back — if they want him.

Cravens’ agent, Fadde Mikhail, has issued a statement explaining that Cravens has been cleared to resume all football activities.

“My client suffered from Post Concussion Syndrome and, under the care of Dr. Michael Collins at the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Su’a has undergone targeted treatment and rehabilitation,” Mikhail said. “He is now asymptomatic and clear to return back to all things football. Su’a is excited and looking forward to the 2018 NFL season and the many years to follow.”

A second-round pick in 2016, Cravens had a solid rookie season before seemingly losing interest in football. But if he was dealing with post-concussion syndrome, that would potentially explain his decisions and actions.

He remains under contract with Washington, which will have to decide in the offseason whether to bring him back, trade him, or release him.