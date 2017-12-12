Tom Savage on Bill O’Brien: Nobody cares more about his players than OB

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Tom Savage tweeted an update on his concussion and offered support to coach Bill O’Brien.

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” Savage wrote. “I’m doing fine. Even though I cannot speak to media due to the protocol I will say this, nobody cares more about his players than OB.”

The NFL is investigating how Savage was allowed to return to the game after replays showed him lying on the ground, arms and hands twitching, after a vicious hit from Elvis Dumervil. O’Brien said Monday he would not have allowed Savage back in the game if he had seen the video.

Houston expects to start T.J. Yates on Sunday. It will mark the third time in four seasons that the Texans have started at least three quarterbacks.

Savage has started seven games this season and Deshaun Watson six.