Travis Swanson in concussion protocol

Lions center Travis Swanson missed the final five games of last season with a concussion and he’s dealing with another head injury as this season comes to an end.

Coach Jim Caldwell announced on Tuesday that Swanson has been placed in the concussion protocol after getting hurt against the Buccaneers last Sunday. Swanson played the entire game before reporting symptoms, which is the same thing that happened last year and also happened with right guard T.J. Lang earlier this season.

Caldwell was asked if that’s a sign the Lions are missing something when it comes to identifying concussions during games.

“When there is something that comes up, it’s addressed immediately,” Caldwell said, via MLive.com. “They’re evaluated immediately, and then a determination is made immediately by guys who have spent their lifetime in that particular field. … It’s hard for me to assess, but we’ve had a couple issues with symptoms showing up after the game, and the player comes in and talks to doctors. So I do think if they’re feeling something, they’ll let them know.”

Left guard Graham Glasgow will likely slide over to center against the Bears on Saturday if Swanson isn’t cleared by kickoff.