Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills moved LB Matt Milano into the starting lineup.

RB Kenyan Drake is coming on for the Dolphins.

Third down was a mess for the Patriots offense.

This is likely QB Bryce Petty‘s last chance with the Jets.

WR Chris Moore‘s hip injury could impact the Ravens’ plans.

Who would the Bengals look to as a replacement for coach Marvin Lewis?

Browns LB Christian Kirksey doesn’t want your pity.

The Steelers have been forced to turn to new faces on defense.

LB Zach Cunningham has taken on a big role for the Texans.

There’s not much of a market for Colts tickets these days.

The Jaguars offensive line played well on Sunday.

A look at QB Marcus Mariota and what the Titans can do to get better play from him.

Broncos S Justin Simmons has to get healthy in a hurry this week.

The Chiefs have another divisional showdown coming this week.

Now would be a bad time for the Chargers to come back to Earth.

The Raiders haven’t looked like a playoff team, but they’re still alive in the race.

Cowboys RT La'el Collins‘ back held up on Sunday.

There’s no change to the quarterback plans for the Giants this week.

Forecasting what the Eagles offense will look like with Nick Foles at quarterback.

The stability that coach Jay Gruden brought to the Redskins is hard to find right now.

Rookie TE Adam Shaheen has started contributing for the Bears.

An injured hand wasn’t a problem for Lions QB Matthew Stafford.

What help do the Packers need to make the playoffs?

Offensive line questions are not something the Vikings wanted back on their radar.

A biographical look at the Falcons scouting department.

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks could get head coaching interviews in January.

The Saints offense didn’t have much to do in Week 14.

Buccaneers CB Brent Grimes is tied with Richard Sherman for the most interceptions since 2013.

Field position helped the Cardinals to a win over the Titans.

Did the Rams use RB Todd Gurley enough against the Eagles?

Said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, “Obviously, we’re very encouraged with how these two games have been. We’ll see what happens in the offseason when we can get together and assess everything.”

The Seahawks have a big game ahead of them this week.