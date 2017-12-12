Two in, four can clinch playoff berths this weekend

Getty Images

We know that the state of Pennsylvania is going to be in the playoffs, as both the Steelers and Eagles clinched their divisions and the postseason berths that go with them.

But the league has announced the scenarios for four other teams who could punch their tickets this week, and additional seeding options for the first two.

The Eagles, playing without quarterback Carson Wentz, can still clinch home field advantage through the playoffs with a win over the Giants and a Vikings loss to the Bengals. They can clinch a first-round bye with a win (or with a tie and some help).

The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or a tie against the Bengals, but can clinch a playoff berth even if they lose, provided the right combination of other NFC games break their way.

The Rams can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses or ties by the Lions and Packers, and losses by both the Saints and Falcons.

On the AFC side, the Steelers can clinch home field throughout the playoffs with a win over the Patriots coupled with a Jaguars loss or tie. They can also clinch a first-round bye with a win, or with a tie and a Jaguars loss.

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East with a win or a tie against the Steelers, or a loss or a tie by the Bills. They can also wrap up a playoff berth with a loss or a tie by the Ravens.

The Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Texans. There are other ways for them to qualify, which include a tie coupled with losses or ties by the Bills and Ravens, or losses by both the Ravens and Bills, or a loss by the Ravens and someone winning the Chiefs-Chargers game (i.e. not a tie).

Of course, there’s a chance the Jaguars can still improve on just making the playoffs, and even earn a first-round bye. But that’s more than can happen this week. Of course, since they haven’t made the playoffs since 2007, they can afford to be patient.