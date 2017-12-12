Washington puts three on IR, including Jordan Reed

Getty Images

Washington decided to put an end to the weekly question about Jordan Reed‘s health.

The oft-injured tight end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, along with running back Byron Marshall, and linebacker Chris Carter.

Reed was limited to just 27 catches for 211 yards this season, as he dealt with a toe injury early and a hamstring problem late. His absence has been a big factor for a slumping offense this season, for a team that underperformed.

To fill the roster spots, Washington promoted running back Kapri Bibbs, linebackers Otha Peters, and Pete Robertson from the practice squad, and added running back Dare Ogunbowale, linebacker Alex McCalister, and safety Orion Stewart to the practice squad.

Carter suffered a broken fibula in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, while Marshall came out of the game with a hamstring issue.