Week 14 power rankings

1. Steelers (11-2; last week No. 2): They keep playing down to the level of the competition, but they also keep beating the competition.

2. Patriots (10-3; last week No. 1): The Patriots have a clear winning-in-Miami problem, even if Bill Belichick won’t admit it.

3. Eagles (11-2; No. 4): It’s up to Nick Foles and/or Nate Sudfeld to keep them in the top three.

4. Vikings (10-3; No. 3): Glass half full, the Vikings never gave up on Sunday. Glass half empty, the injuries are piling up.

5. Jaguars (9-4; No. 9): A bye week isn’t a pipe dream.

6. Panthers (9-4; No. 10): A bye week isn’t a pipe dream.

7. Saints (9-4; No. 6): A bye week isn’t a pipe dream.

8. Rams (9-4; No. 5): Missing the playoffs isn’t out of the question.

9. Seahawks (8-5; No. 7): If their game on Jacksonville had been played in prime-time, Michael Bennett and Quinton Jefferson wouldn’t be playing this weekend.

10. Chargers (7-6; No. 12): The playoffs don’t begin on Saturday night for the Chargers — they continue.

11. Falcons (8-5; No. 13): They still have a chance to blow a fourth-quarter lead in the playoffs.

12. Ravens (7-6; No. 11): Their fourth-quarter blown lead may keep them out of the playoffs.

13. Cowboys (7-6; No. 15): Zeke’s looming return will make for an intriguing finish.

14. Titans (8-5; No. 8): So much for “winning the games they’re supposed to win.”

15. Bills (7-6; No. 16): The Bills would like to build their next stadium at the North Pole.

16. Packers (7-6; No. 18): “Well . . . . We’re waiting.”

17. Lions (7-6; No. 17): The inevitable failure to make the playoffs has been delayed.

18. Chiefs (7-6; No. 19): The inevitable failure to make the playoffs has been delayed.

19. Dolphins (6-7; No. 22): The inevitable failure to make the playoffs has been delayed.

20. Raiders (6-7; No. 14): The inevitable failure to make the playoffs has arrived.

21. Jets (5-8; No. 20): They’d be crazy not to bring back Josh McCown.

22. Cardinals (6-7; No. 24): They’d be crazy to bring back Blaine Gabbert.

23. Washington (5-8; No. 21): They remain crazy.

24. Bengals (5-8; No. 23): They’re involuntarily tanking.

25. 49ers (3-10; No. 27): The team has found its best Italian quarterback since Giovanni Carmazzi. (Then again, Jimmy G. is the team’s only Italian quarterback since Gio.)

26. Bears (4-9; No. 28): Nothing like a few late-season wins to screw up the path to a great draft pick.

27. Broncos (4-9; No. 30): Nothing like a few late-season wins to screw up the path to a great draft pick.

28. Buccaneers (4-9; No. 25): Chucky is coming home. Will he stay?

29. Texans (4-9; No. 26): Bill O’Brien has a home. Will he stay?

30. Colts (3-10; No. 29): Chuck Pagano should go ahead and sell his home.

31. Giants (2-11; No. 31): Eli Manning can screw things up for the Eagles by winning at home.

32. Browns (0-13; No. 32): Hue Jackson will be the Browns coach in 2018. At least on the first day of 2018.