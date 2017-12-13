Alvin Kamara gets in a full practice

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara said earlier this week that he expects to be in the lineup against the Jets in Week 15 after suffering a concussion last Thursday and he appears to be on track to do exactly that.

Kamara was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, which suggests he’s made good progress through the concussion protocol with a few days left before the Jets will arrive in New Orleans. Kamara also reiterated his confidence about his status for Sunday’s game.

“Im good to go. I’m gonna play,” Kamara said, via Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate.

The rest of the injury report was a mixed bag for the Saints offense. Left guard Andrus Peat was limited after missing last week with a groin injury while Senio Kelemete, who started in his place, was a full participant after suffering a concussion. Wide receiver Ted Ginn sat out with a hip injury, however, and the team also practiced without defensive end Trey Hendrickson and linebacker A.J. Klein.