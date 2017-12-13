Ben Roethlisberger named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

You know, when you throw for five bills, this is pretty much #asexpected.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was named AFC offensive player of the week, for his jaw-dropping stat line in Sunday’s win over the Ravens.

Roethlisberger completed a career-high 44 passes of a career-high 66 attempts for 506 yards (which amazingly was not a career high).

He started the season a bit sluggishly, but has picked up lately, and has the Steelers on a bit of an offensive roll heading into this week’s game with the Patriots. He’ll need to be, as the Steelers defense can’t be counted on the way it has been in the past.