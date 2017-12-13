Browns keep churning the roster

Getty Images

The Browns are churning their roster this week in hopes of finding a mix that can allow them to avoid going winless for the entire 2017 season.

The team announced a slew of moves on Wednesday that left them with three new faces on the active roster. One of the new arrivals — offensive lineman Geoff Gray — was reported on Tuesday and the team has also signed linebacker Lavar Edwards and wide receiver Matt Hazel.

Hazel was signed off of the Colts’ practice squad and played four games with the Colts last season. Hazel, who caught one pass this year, also played five games for the Dolphins, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2014 draft.

Edwards was a fifth-round pick of the Titans in 2013 and has played in 22 games for five teams over the course of his NFL career. He had 11 tackles and two sacks in 10 games split equally between the Colts and Panthers last season.

In addition to the previously reported departures of wide receiver Bryce Treggs and defensive end Tyrone Holmes, the Browns also waived defensive lineman T.Y. McGill.